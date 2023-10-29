Iraqi Trainees Graduate From VTC's Occupational Safety, Health Course

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- The first group of 16 trainees from Iraq on Sunday completed the regional occupational safety and health course offered by the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC).This course is part of the partnership between VTC and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed at improving occupational safety and health by providing modern technology-compatible and internationally standardized advanced training.The ten-day course included lectures and practical applications on various topics, such as physical and chemical hazards measuring devices, working at heights, and electrical hazards, with a special focus on the safety of construction projects.During the graduation ceremony, Director General of the VTC Ahmed Gharaibeh emphasized the significance of the occupational safety and health course, stating that it provides a great opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills related to this field. He also mentioned that the course contributes to strengthening the cultural and educational relations between Jordan and Iraq.Moreover, Gharaibeh highlighted the crucial role of the graduates in ensuring the safety of public places and workplaces, as they bear a significant responsibility in maintaining the health and safety of the employees and the public.He further emphasized the VTC's commitment to collaborating with local and international organizations to provide training courses that enhance the participants' efficiency.