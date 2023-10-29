Russia Currently Keeps Single Missile Carrier Warship Off Crimea Coast, With No Kalibrs On Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on October 29, Russia has two warships combat ready in the Black Sea waters, including a cruise missile carrier.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy Command , Ukrinform reports.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, which carries no missiles.

In the Mediterranean, the Russian fleet keeps three vessels, including a Kalibr missile arrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, states that autumn and winter storms in the Black Sea will not significantly affect the number of Russian missile attacks coming from the sea.