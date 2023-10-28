               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Installed Solar, Wind Power Capacity Surges


10/28/2023 3:12:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's installed solar and wind power capacity saw robust growth this year amid the country's green development push, according to the National Energy Administration, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

At the end of September, the country's installed solar power capacity was approximately 520 million kilowatts, up 45.3 percent year on year, and its installed wind power capacity rose 15.1 percent year on year to about 400 million kilowatts.

China's total installed power generation capacity was approximately 2.79 billion kilowatts at the end of last month, rising 12.3 percent year on year.

MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search