The 8Th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress Will Be Held On 1St November In Jeddah

The 8th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress and first GCC Pediatric Neurology Conference, conference will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 1-4 November 2023, the program will cover topics on neonatal neurology, SMA, neuroinflammatory disorders, neuromuscular diseases, brain and spinal injury and infections, epilepsy, brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular disease, Autism, movement disorders, metabolic and genetic disorders, and much more.

Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, President of the Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, Professor and Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said:“Over the past few years, advancements in pediatric neurology have been significant, driven by continuous research, technological innovation, and improved clinical practices. This has led to Early diagnosis and screening for neurological disorders in children. Also, tailoring treatment plans based on a child's genetic and molecular profile is becoming increasingly common, which can lead to more targeted therapies for genetic neurological disorders and improved outcomes with more precise pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions for pediatric neurological conditions. These treatments have fewer side effects and are more effective in managing symptoms and improving the quality of children's life”.

“The 8th SPNS and the 1st GCC Pediatric Neurology Conference are gathering Pediatric Neurologists all over the Kingdom and the GCC region to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of various neurological disorders in children. The theme for this year's conference will focus on the management of Neonatal Neurology disorders. Moreover, the conference provides an opportunity for trainees in Pediatric Neurology residency and fellowship programs and medical students to present their research projects. This helps in disseminating new knowledge and research findings in the field. This event is an elite gathering for Pediatric neurologists which allow practitioners to discuss challenging or rare cases, seeking

input and advice from colleagues with diverse experiences. This leads to better treatment strategies and outcomes for patients with complex neurological conditions”. Added Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri.

Dr. Osama Muthaffar, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Associate Professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Head of the 8th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress, said:“This year's congress features cutting-edge research which will inspire new research directions, promote innovation, and lead to breakthroughs in understanding and treating pediatric neurological conditions. Moreover, the 8th SPNS Congress serve as a platform for discussing policy issues related to children with neurological disorders. Advocacy efforts can be coordinated to improve access to care, research funding, and support for affected children and their families. We are committed to delivering pioneering medical congress with updated insights and development in pediatric neurology practice. Beyond its informative value, the conference serves as an exceptional platform for sharing experiences, forging connections, and fostering collaborative efforts among pediatric neurologists”.

“This event is the key for knowledge sharing, collaboration, education, and research advancement in the pediatric Neurology filed which helps improve the care and support provided to children with neurological disorders, ultimately enhancing their quality of life and prognosis”. Added Dr. Osama Muthaffar.

The Chairman of Scientific Committee: Dr. Khalid Hundallah, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Prince Sultan Medical Military City, Vice president, Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, KSA. And the experts organizing Committee in the scientific program includes: Dr. Ahmed Bamaga Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Neuromuscular Disorders, Associate professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Dr. Aisha Al Nuzha Pediatric Neurology Consultant, Al Madinah Maternity and Children Hospital, KSA. Dr. Aqeela Alhashim Consultant Pediatric Neurologist / Neuro Geneticist, National Neuroscience Institute, King Fahad Medical City, KSA. Dr. Baleegh Ali Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, King Saud Medical City, KSA. Prof. Mohammed Almuhaizea Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Neuromuscular Disorders, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, KSA. Dr. Mohammad Imam Dad Consultant Pediatric Epileptologist, King

Salman Medical City, KSA. Dr. Musaed Abukhalid Consultant Pediatric Neurology, Epilepsy and Stroke, Section Head of Pediatric Neurology, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, KSA. Dr. Sameer Almehmadi Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA. Dr. Shahad Alattas Assistant Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, King Khalid University Hospital, KSA. Dr. Tahani Jamaly Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, International Medical Center, KSA. Dr. Osama Muthaffar Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Associate Professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Prof. Waleed Altwaijri Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, professor, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, KSA.