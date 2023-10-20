France Turns Caledonia Into Financially Dependent Region - Party Of Kanak Liberation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The pressing
problems related to the freedom of Caledonia continue,
representative of the Party of Kanak Liberation Davi Nicholas Bolo
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at an international conference on "Neocolonialism:
human rights violations and injustice".
"Caledonia is still a colony of France, experiencing this
heinous injustice since 1953," he said.
He noted that France is buying indigenous lands, expelling the
population, and killing public figures working in the colonies.
"Unlawful policies are being implemented against our people.
Caledonia has a significant problem with corruption. This is
obviously visible in the elections. France is taking advantage of
our resources. Despite being a country wealthy in natural
resources, the populace is relatively impoverished. Caledonia has
been financially dependent on France", he added.
Bolo went on to say that international platforms have remained
silent on France's ludicrous colonial strategy, which has lasted
nearly 200 years. The French state has failed to meet its promises,
and unemployment, starvation, and racism continue to plague the
region. Diplomacy has significant gaps. At the same time, there are
climate change challenges. People are losing touch with their
cultural roots. Young people are compelled to travel to other
countries.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
