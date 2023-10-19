Canada Immigration: Visa Processing For Indians To Slowdown Amid Diplomatic Dispute. Full Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Canada and India,

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that visa processing of Indians looking to come to Canada will slowdown for now reason for the slowdown is India's request that Canada reduce the number of diplomats it has stationed in India, Miller confirmed on ThursdayForeign Minister Mélanie Joly said Thursday that 41 of Canada's 62 diplomats in India have been removed, along with their dependents. Joly said exceptions have been made for 21 Canadian diplomats who will remain in India.“Forty-one Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having their immunity stripped on an arbitrary date and this would put their personal safety at risk,\" Joly said.“Our diplomats and their families have now left.\"Joly said India's decision will impact the level of services to citizens of both countries. She said Canada is pausing in-person services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangalore dispute from the two countries follows a September 18 announcement by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of murdering a prominent Sikh activist in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar alleges India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar in suburban Vancouver. India denies involvement, accusing Canada of harboring separatists and taking diplomatic steps to protest the accusation staff is being reduced from 27 to just 5Miller stated that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be significantly reducing the number of Canadian employees in India. IRCC staff is being reduced from 27 to just 5, according to an IRCC statement, as reported by CIC News.

Miller wants to reassure clients in India and Canadians with family and friends in India that Canada will continue to accept and process all temporary and permanent resident applications. However, the lower number of staff will have short term repercussions. IRCC is trying to mitigate the impact by adjusting the work load for Visa Application Centres (VACs) that already process the majority of the applications from India, but some work will have to be done by email.

