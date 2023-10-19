Government Expects Ukraine's Milk Production To Decline In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry expects that Ukraine's milk production volumes will reduce by 300,000-400,000 tonnes in 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , referring to Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2022, the production output of milk reduced by 1 million tonnes. According to the 2023 forecast, the decline rate will be about 300,000-400,000 tonnes. The commercial [milk] production is expected to rise by 100,000-150,000 tonnes. These are positive signals, indicating that, despite the huge challenges, the milk sector is developing steadily,” Vysotskyi told.

In his words, the Government's priority tasks are now to adapt legislation to the European regulatory framework and provide support for agricultural producers. In particular, this refers to financial assistance: milk producers can obtain a grant, totaling up to UAH 8 million, for the processing of raw materials. Additionally, information and advisory trainings are held.

“Ukraine has experience of successful dairy exports to the European Union. Upon the adaptation of the Ukrainian legislation to EU regulations, this market will be expanding. The Ukrainian customer will also benefit greatly, consuming safe and high-quality products,” Vysotskyi added.

A reminder that, in January-August 2023, Ukraine produced more than 5.35 million tonnes of raw milk, which is 6% higher compared to the same period last year.