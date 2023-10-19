Dubai Airshow: Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Dubai Airshow 2023, scheduled to take place from 13-17 November, is set to make waves in the aerospace, space and defence industry with a comprehensive conference agenda featuring nine thought-leadership tracks across five days. More than 300 speakers will deliver upwards of 80 hours of engaging content that will drive the conversation forward on key industry topics.

The CPD-accredited conferences at Dubai Airshow 2023 will play a pivotal role in addressing critical industry challenges and fostering innovation.

The event will bring together experts, leaders, and stakeholders to shape the future of aerospace with a focus on priority topics such as Advanced Aerial Mobility, Sustainability, Passenger Experience, Air Traffic Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Space, start-ups and mentoring platform Vista, student-focused NextGen Leaders, along with the Airworthiness & Safety Conference.

Global leaders confirmed to speak during the conferences include Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Airports, H.E. Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairwoman, UAE Space Agency, H.E. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer, Riyadh Air, Julie Marks, Acting Executive Director for the Office of Environment and Energy, and Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO, Dubai Air Navigation Services.

The Aviation Mobility stage will host conferences around essential topics on Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Advanced Aerial Mobility, while bringing two new tracks: Passenger Experience, and Diversity & Inclusion.

“Striking the right balance between fostering innovation and ensuring safety and security within regulatory frameworks is paramount for the future of VTOL aircraft. We are looking forward to sharing the global airport perspective on behalf of ACI members at the Dubai Airshow, where we'll explore how innovative regulation can empower airports and the industry to soar to new heights while safeguarding the skies and passengers' trust, bringing added value to local communities, businesses, as well as facilitating the societal transformation towards sustainability," commented Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The Aerospace 2050 stage will feature a host of conferences on Sustainability, Space and NextGen Leaders. Topics in focus will include exploring the future of aviation in the context of environmental sustainability and to assess how airlines, airports, and governments can support renewable fuels and energy policies.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be a part of the aviation community at the Dubai Airshow. It is an exciting and productive platform to meet and convene with experts and leaders to set agendas and create a difference for the future of aviation.

We are looking forward to showcasing how our new airline will shape the future of travel by being digitally led, while delivering authentic, warm hospitality to our guests throughout their journey and applying the highest sustainability standards at the heart of Riyadh Air's business," said Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer, Riyadh Air.

This year, Dubai Airshow in partnership with the UAE Space Agency will host a 2-day Space-focused conference and will address fostering innovation, highlighting projects and space programs in partnership with private companies and government agencies.

The sessions will align with the show's focus on sustainability, highlighting how space plays a vital role in informing sustainable policies and finding solutions for climate change through earth observation. An interview on Emirates' mission to the asteroid belt and a discussion on quantum tech in space will offer further insights.

The VISTA stage will showcase the start-ups conference theme featuring panels on aerospace start-ups' success stories in the UAE and the innovation and business models of start-up airlines. Air Worthiness & Safety Conference will be a defence-focused conference track and stage organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence and accessible by invitation only.

The show's conference sponsors include TII, Airbus, Boeing, Lilium, NATS and NERA. The Dubai Airshow 2023 conference agenda is set to be a comprehensive exploration of the aerospace and defence industry's most critical and forward-looking topics, bringing together experts, leaders, and innovators to drive progress and shape the industry's future.