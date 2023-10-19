How Was Cyclone Tej Named? All You Need To Know As Storm Bears Down On Mumbai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Meteorologists have predicted the possibility of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in the coming days. The intensity of Cyclone Tej remains unclear even as coastal cities such as Mumbai brace for rainfall and cooler temperatures. Cyclone Tej was named by India and and features in the list of storm names adopted by the WMO/ESCAP panel in April 2020 India Meteorological Department incidentally is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries are cyclones named?The names are chosen every few years by 13 member countries and adopted in sequential order. The names chosen by various countries must be neutral when it comes to politics, political figures, religion and more. It cannot hurt the sentiments of any community or be exceedingly rude or cruel in nature. The names must also be short, easy to pronounce and have eight letters or less.“The names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean will not be repeated used, it will cease to be used again. Thus, the name should be new. It should not be there in the already existing list of any of the RSMCs worldwide,” a PIB press note from 2020 explains.

The names suggested by various countries are used sequentially in a column-wise format comes after Cyclone Tej?Cyclone Tej will be followed by the Iran-named Cyclone Hamoon – whenever it may occur. The previous name on the list had been Bangladesh's Cyclone Biparjoy that made landfall in Gujarat in mid-June as an extremely severe cyclonic storm has the Met department said about Cyclone Tej?\"A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea in the morning of 18th October. To move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a Depression around 21st October,\" the weather office wrote recently on X (nee Twitter).Officials said that the probability of this system intensifying into a cyclonic storm is 'not very high' at present.

“The models have yet to confirm it. There is no unanimity in the model forecasts so far. We will have to wait for a few more days for a clear picture to emerge,” an IMD official said.(With inputs from agencies)



