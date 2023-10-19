PCI Express 6.0 Validation And Compliance Test And Measurement Software Introduced By Teledyne Lecroy

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

This support also can simplify receiver calibration by executing instances of Seasim simultaneously to reduce time to complete calibration.

Teledyne LeCroy in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., is introducing support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical base specification testing and validation with QPHY-PCIE6-TX-RX automated test software .

This offering includes base and compliance testing for all previous PCI Express generations 5.0, 4.0, 3.0, 2.0, and 1.0; and can measure transmitter equalization (Tx EQ) settings to align results with current SigTest AC fit methods.

These test and measurement enhancements can measure signal-to-noise-and-distortion ratio (SNDR) with oscilloscope noise compensation and signal analysis waveform views.

This support also can make receiver calibration seamlessly simple and quick by executing several instances of Seasim simultaneously to reduce time to complete calibration.

For more information contact Teledyne LeCroy online at .