Etsy Payments Online Platform Starts Working In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian sellers of handmade goods get an opportunity to register on Etsy Payments online platform.

"Etsy online platform unites more than 90 million buyers from all over the world and specializes in selling hand-made products, vintage items, craft products. Now Etsy's own payment interface is launched in Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram .

Fedorov noted that users from Ukraine could not open new shops on Etsy before. With the launch of Etsy Payments, they have the opportunity to officially open shops on the platform, sell goods to people from America, Europe, Asia, etc.

With Etsy Payments, sellers will have access to Etsy Purchase Protection and dedicated 24/7 support. Entrepreneurs will also be able to manage all of their store's financial information.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new version of the consumer protection law on July 5. In particular, the document updates definitions and terms and brings them into line with the conditions of modern business, including in relation to e-commerce.

