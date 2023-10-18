Italy's Population Expected To Continue To Decline

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Italy's total population is expected to continue to decline, especially in the second half of the century, even though the number of families in the country is on the rise.

The country's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) presented models showing that the country's population is declining from 59.0 million residents at the start of 2022 to 58.1 million in 2030, 54.4 million in 2050, and just 45.8 million in 2080.

This kind of demographic shift negatively impacts the economy. ISTAT said that the ratio of working age individuals - those between the ages of 15 and 64 compared to those classified as non-working age (below 14 or above 65) - will shift from three workers for every two non-workers to around an even split in 2050.

One silver lining is that the number of families is on the rise after a period of decline. But the size of families is expected to continue to decline: within two years, only one family in four will have children, ISTAT estimated.

Overall, the average family size will be 2.13 people in 2042, compared to 2.32 people last year. A total of 9.8 million people are forecast to be living on their own in Italy by 2042, up from 8.4 million last year despite the expected overall decline in population.

Italy approves immigration reform policy September 28, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Italy's Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a new policy to strengthen its immigration regulation, potentially removing special age-related protections for young asylum seekers. The move is the latest in a series of reforms aimed [Read More]

Italy-bound immigrants washed up on Tunisian shore September 14, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Tunisian authorities on Wednesday recovered four bodies of undocumented Italy-bound immigrants whose boat sank off the coast of the province of Sfax in eastern Tunisia. Faouzi Masmoudi, spokesperson for Sfax's Court of First Instance, said [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette





Author