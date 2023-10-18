Organization Of Turkic States Is Main Driver Of Middle Corridor - Azerbaijani Gov't Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Organization
of Turkic States is the main driver of the Middle Corridor, the
Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms
and Communication, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.
He made a speech on "Economy of the Turkic World: Integration
and Development" at the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of
Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
The Middle Corridor is an international transport route that
runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia and further to Türkiye and European countries.
Vusal Gasimli spoke about the logistical capabilities of Turkic
states, as well as the factors affecting the multilateral trade
cycle.
"Large distance between the capitals of Turkic states
undoubtedly has a negative impact on the trade turnover. However, a
huge plus in this matter is the presence of a common language and
borders, GDP, as well as the number of population," Gasimli
emphasized.
He noted the special role of the document "A Vision for the
Turkic World - 2040" in deepening the political and economic
integration of the Turkic states. He also said that this document
contains a "road map" of cooperation between Turkic states in the
field of economy, transportation, customs, energy, tourism,
agriculture and other areas.
