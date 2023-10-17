Russians Failing To Advance Towards Kupyansk, Reducing Intensity Of Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lyman direction, the enemy reduced the intensity of offensive operations. The Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 160 occupiers and destroyed 24 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.

"The enemy decided ... to gain favorable positions before the onset of cold weather and to try to advance towards Kupyansk as far as possible. However, invaders will not be able to do it so easily because we have equipped engineering positions and made mine-explosive barriers there for a long time, the enemy is already exposed to them and feels the power of our fortified areas in this direction," Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi constantly monitors the situation in this direction, communicates directly with the military, identifies and resolves problematic issues.

According to the spokesman, the defense forces eliminated 163 occupiers in this direction over the past day.

Russians losing their positions south ofmut

"The enemy shelled our positions in this direction 687 times, traditionally using both rocket and tube artillery. Mortars of various calibers, mainly heavy 120mm caliber, and aviation – pairs of Su-35, Su-34, which drop guided aerial bombs –K-52 and Mi-8 [helicopters] are also very widely used. ... Now the intensity of military operations has somewhat decreased, since the rainy season is beginning and it is much more difficult for the enemy to conduct offensive operations. However, our main task is to make utmost efforts to wear down the enemy's forces in this direction," Yevlash said.

Over the past day, 24 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including five T-72 tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, four D-30 guns and a Msta B howitzer.

Defense forces have partial success west ofove

Currently, the enemy is concentrating its forces near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka and Nadiya, but the Ukrainian troops manage to repel the attacks and hold their lines, the spokesman said.