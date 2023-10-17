Sri Lankan Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplets

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 17 (AdaDerana) – Sri Lanka has welcomed the rare birth of sextuplets at the Castle Street Hospital for Women (CSHW) in Colombo.

As per reports, a woman from Ragama has given birth to the sextuplets.

Speaking in this regard, Neonatal Paediatrician Dr. Saman Kumara said all six babies are currently being treated and monitored in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, five of the babies are receiving medical attention at the Castle Street Hospital while the other infant is at the National Hospital in Colombo.

Dr. Saman Kumara mentioned that the babies were born prematurely, at 26 weeks, and weighed between 400g-700g at birth.

He said the sextuplet is currently on ventilators and is given utmost care although keeping such preterm infants alive is a massive challenge.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

Read more: Same-sex marriage: India awaits historic Supreme Court verdict