Success Story: How Hands-On Physical Therapy Helped A Patient Overcome Knee Osteoarthritis

Hands-On Physical Therapy Transforms Lives and Saves Thousands: James' Journey Reflects the Economic Value of Physical Therapy

ASTORIA, NY, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hands-On Physical Therapy in Astoria proudly presents the inspiring journey of James Kelly, a 58-year-old Astoria resident who triumphed over knee osteoarthritis. This story aligns with the latest evidence-based report from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA ) titled "The Economic Value of Physical Therapy in the United States."James Kelly's journey began with increasing knee pain that threatened his active lifestyle. Instead of opting for temporary relief through medications or surgery, he sought a solution addressing the root cause of his pain. James found his answer at Hands-On Physical Therapy in Astoria.At Hands-On, James received a personalized physical therapy regimen, complemented by the clinic's state-of-the-art diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound. This tool enabled swift and accurate identification of the specific areas of concern in James' knee, resulting in a tailored intervention plan. The outcome was remarkable – significant improvements in James' mobility and pain reduction.Dr. Kostas Rizopoulos, Co-founder of Hands-On Physical Therapy, notes, "Physical therapy, especially when combined with advanced diagnostics like musculoskeletal ultrasound, can bring life-changing results. We witnessed James' transformation from a person in pain to someone regaining his zest for life."James' success story aligns with the APTA report's findings, emphasizing the economic value of physical therapy. The report reveals an average net benefit of $13,981 per episode of care for treating knee osteoarthritis with physical therapy. Savings like this are replicated across eight conditions, including carpal tunnel syndrome, Acute low back pain, and tennis elbow, with an average savings of $13,541 per episode of care.Knee osteoarthritis affects over 32 million Americans and contributes to the increasing reliance on opioid prescriptions, incurring staggering costs. The APTA report highlights the effectiveness and economic value of physical therapy, enhancing patients' quality of life while significantly reducing healthcare system costs.For more information about Hands-On Physical Therapy and its services, please visit or call (718) 626-2699.**About Hands-On Physical Therapy:**Hands-On Physical Therapy, based in Astoria, New York, is a leading provider of advanced physical therapy services. Known for its personalized treatment plans and cutting-edge diagnostic tools like musculoskeletal ultrasound, Hands-On has been serving the community, ensuring better outcomes and faster recoveries.

