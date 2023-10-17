Algeria Foreign Minister Urges Global Action To Protect Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGEIRS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Tuesday underlined his country's "solidarity" with the Palestinians, urging the international community to act swiftly to ensure their protection, subsequently bringing their statehood aspirations to fruition.

Lamenting the "misery" faced by the Palestinians, the Algerian foreign minister castigated Israeli forces for their "complete disregard" international laws and conventions, emphasizing the "inalienable" rights of the Palestinians to statehood.

Despite the current turmoil plaguing large swathes of the globe, the Algerian foreign minister said that clinging to a "sense of optimism" over a better future is a necessity, pointing out the ultimate goal of broad development and economic growth.

On the new round of European-African foreign ministerial-level talks, he said the primary focus would be on ratcheting up cooperation in the face of common challenges, citing "climate change" and the "threat of terrorism" as cases in point.

Discussing relations between African countries and Europe, the minister said he sees "more room" for growth, emphasizing that an increase in bilateral cooperation would invariably lead to more prosperity and development in both regions.

Foreign ministers from African states and European nations have assembled in the Algerian capital for a fresh round of talks. (Pick up previous)

