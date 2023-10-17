White House unveils Biden’s visit to Middle East

(MENAFN) The White House has unveiled a significant diplomatic mission set to take place on Wednesday, with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, embarking on a journey to the heart of the Middle East.



His initial stop will be the vibrant and historically rich city of Tel Aviv in Israel, where he plans to engage in a series of high-stakes meetings and consultations. After concluding his business in Israel, President Biden will continue his mission by traveling to Jordan, a move that underscores the administration's commitment to fostering diplomatic relationships and addressing regional challenges.



During his time in Jordan, President Biden is slated to hold crucial talks with His Majesty King Abdullah, an important regional ally, and a leader with whom the United States has maintained strong ties. Additionally, the President will have the honor of meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, offering a valuable opportunity to discuss the complex issues surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Further enhancing the significance of this visit, President Biden is also scheduled to confer with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, highlighting the United States' interest in fostering relationships with key Middle Eastern nations.



This comprehensive journey to the region serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it reflects the unwavering support of the United States for its ally, Israel, demonstrating President Biden's steadfast commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two nations.



Secondly, the trip is aimed at facilitating in-depth consultations and discussions on the strategic steps and policies required to address the complex and evolving challenges in the Middle East, highlighting the United States' role as a key player in the region's diplomacy and geopolitics.



The leader is then going to visit Jordan to gather with King Abdullah as well as the Palestinian and Egyptian presidents, where “he will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” the White House declared on its website.

