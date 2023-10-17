ICRC Reveals Number Of Swapped Prisoners Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) took part in the return of almost 700 prisoners from 1990 to 2020 to both sides, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Baku Office, Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She pointed out that the responsibility for the detainee lies with the party that apprehended them.

"The ICRC cannot bear any responsibility in this matter. No letters written in the 1990s have been handed over to the family members today. It's impossible for any letter written at that time to reach the family members today. The families themselves are now transmitting the letters to the media," Huseynova added.

The ICRC is holding an information session for journalists.