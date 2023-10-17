Qatar Participates In GCC Attorneys General And Public Prosecutors Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The State of Qatar participated in the 15th meeting of their Excellencies Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors of GCC member states, which was held in Muscat yesterday.

Qatar's delegation in the meeting was headed by Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda the most important of which are the implementation of the rules of joint cooperation between public prosecutions, the draft rules for child protection during the investigation phase, and the ethics document for artificial intelligence in the work of the public prosecution.

It also discussed the draft rules for immediate payment of the proceeds of crimes of a financial nature and financial penalties, and reviewed the experiences of public prosecutions in the GCC countries and other topics. A number of members of public prosecutions in the GCC countries were honored with the annual Hamed Al Othman Award. As part of the award, Mohammed Abdullah Al Mohannadi, the first public lawyer in the State of Qatar, was honoured.