Gitex Global: Abu Dhabi's G42 Merges 3 Subsidiaries, Creating Technology Giant Core42

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 on Monday announced the merger of three entities G42 Cloud, Inception, and Injazat to create a technology giant called Core42.

The newly-formed company will focus on the delivery of national-scale enterprise artificial intelligence solutions and services. It will also provide a holistic platform capable of delivering on UAE's digital transformation agenda and leading the export of ICT innovation to international enterprises and governments. The new company will be led by Kiril Evtimov, who is also G42's group chief technology officer.

The new entity will combine top-tier technology, innovation, and services that include scalable cloud solutions, AI cloud and high-performance computing infrastructure catering specifically to the public sector and regulated industries. It will also focus on enabling generative AI for enterprise use cases across multiple sectors and government organisations; and cybersecurity services to protect organizations against data breaches and cyberattacks.

“In today's dynamic landscape, governments and large enterprises stand at a crossroads, seeking technological prowess to overcome their most formidable challenges. Yet, the limitations of conventional solutions hinder their aspirations. With Core42, we're forging an unparalleled entity, unifying the pinnacle of technology, innovation, and services drawn from the extensive G42 ecosystem. This is the beginning of a journey towards the realisation of our customers' and partners' most audacious strategic objectives and a testament to the limitless potential of innovation,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42.

“We align G42's transformative capabilities in cloud, AI, and services, focusing on enabling our clients to leverage the groundbreaking power of generative AI. We aim not to merely equip leading organizations in the UAE and globally to keep pace with the latest innovations, but to be at the vanguard of the pioneering efforts driving the AI-driven world of tomorrow,” said Kiril Evtimov.

The company will have a combined workforce of around 1,500 professionals working in various fields of technology.

Martin Yates, chief client technology officer, Core42, said there would be no reduction in the manpower and instead the company would be expanding its workforce it would grow in the coming months after the integration.

