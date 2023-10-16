Protect Palestinian Rights, Urges Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar emphasised the necessity of finding a just and equitable solution to the Palestinian issue to achieve international peace and security, and to halt the cycle of violence in the region.

It renewed its call to the international community to fulfill its legal and ethical responsibilities by obliging Israel to respect international legitimacy decisions, protect the rights of the Palestinian people, cease all repressive measures and policies against them, and resolve the refugee problem in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

This came in a speech delivered by HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohammed al-Amri, during the opening of the 61st session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) meetings, currently held in Bali, Indonesia, and continuing until the Oct. 20.

HE the Minister of Justice, who headed the Qatari delegation participating in the meetings, reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance on the justice of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to determine their destiny and establish their independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the importance of Qatar's insistence on the explicit condemnation of all unlawful measures taken by Israel against the Palestinian people and its violation of all United Nations resolutions and related decisions.

During his speech, he highlighted the significance of AALCO meetings in discussing issues and matters related to international law and providing recommendations to the governments of member countries and international organizations for guidance in the pursuit of international peace and security.

He expressed Qatar's aspirations to address some legal gaps, especially concerning international trade and investment law, which still requires further study, including the proposed model provisions and guidelines for investment mediation, the rising costs of arbitration, and the creation of international mechanisms to ensure the protection of marine environments and prevent excessive exploitation of marine biodiversity.

The 61st session of AALCO discusses various issues, including the situation of refugees and their treatment, violations of international law, environmental sustainability and development, and international trade and investment law.

