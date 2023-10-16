AV-Comparatives Honors 11 Of 16 Consumer Antivirus Products With Advanced+ Award In September 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Antivirus Testing Lab Releases Malware-Protection Test Results for 16 Popular Home-User Security Programs

Independent Antivirus Testing Lab Releases Malware-Protection Test Results for 16 Popular Home-User Security Programs

- - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the release of the results of its September 2023 Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions as part of the ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series. This renowned independent testing institute has evaluated 16 leading anti-malware programs to gauge their effectiveness in detecting and blocking malicious files, whether before, during, or after execution.The Test FocusThe evaluation goes beyond mere detection rates; it delves into the ability of each product to prevent malicious programs from making any system alterations. The extensive test set utilized for this examination comprised around ten-thousand malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs don't prioritize system protection at the cost of generating excessive false alarms, a meticulous false-positives test was conducted with the Malware Protection Test.The Tested ProductsAV-Comparatives subjected the following consumer security products to rigorous testing: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Trend Micro Internet Security.Achievements and RecognitionsA remarkable total of 11 products attained the highest award level, designated as"Advanced+." These distinguished products include.Avast.AVG.Avira.Bitdefender.ESET.G DATA.Kaspersky.McAfee.Microsoft.TotalAV.Total DefenseThey demonstrated very good protection rates while maintaining low false-positive rates , showcasing their proficiency in safeguarding consumers against malware threats.Accessing the ReportJust like all other public test reports by AV-Comparatives, the comprehensive report on the Malware Protection Test September 2023 is available for download free of charge and without the necessity for registration. The report is available on the institute's website to delve into the in-depth findings:AboutAV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

