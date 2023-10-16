News agency team encounters Israeli attack in Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Amidst a fervent clash between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem, Maria Finoshina, the news agency`s bureau chief, found herself in the midst of chaos, necessitating the use of a gas mask. The confrontation took place in Wadi al-Joz, an Arab neighborhood situated north of the historic Old City. Finoshina and her team were on-site to document a Palestinian demonstration expressing solidarity with the residents of Gaza. As tensions escalated and rocks were hurled at Israeli police, security forces responded by deploying tear gas grenades and deploying a truck-mounted water cannon.



In footage captured by the news agency`s crew, the sharp detonations of gas grenades echo through the air as police units advance into the residential area. Riot police, positioned below, train their rifles towards the upper windows. Describing the vehicle housing the water cannon, Finoshina referred to it as a "sewage tank." Notably, Israeli security forces have utilized a specialized compound known as 'skunk water' in recent years. Developed by a contracted party, this substance is employed to disperse protests by subjecting participants to a nauseating amalgamation of "sewage mixed with rotting corpses," as reported by Al Jazeera.



As Finoshina tracked the advancing Israeli troops along the skunk water-soaked street, she took precautionary measures by donning a gas mask, ensuring her ability to continue reporting on the unfolding events. However, her progress was impeded by a police officer who intervened in her path. Meanwhile, the Palestinian group Hamas issued a call to action, urging all Palestinians and Muslims to designate Friday as a "day of rage" and to actively manifest "jihad." This rallying cry came in the wake of Israel's strategic moves to tighten its grip on and launch airstrikes against Gaza.



