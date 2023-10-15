Russia May Again Use Belarus For More Aggression At Any Moment Ukraine Border Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia may again try to use Belarus at any moment to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this on national television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Actually, the situation remains fully controlled by State Border Guard Service units and other elements of our country's defense forces strengthening this sector. I can say that Russia does not have sufficient forces there to pose any real threat at this time, but, of course, we must be ready for any scenario," Demchenko said.

He noted that now it is necessary to have a strong defense and strong assets to deter any actions, should they occur. According to him, it is necessary to understand that Russia may again use Belarus at any moment to increase its aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier reports said that Russian-Belarusian military exercises, which are taking place on Belarusian training grounds, had been extended until October 15.