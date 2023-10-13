CNH And Bennamen At John Lewis' Leckford Farm Make Strides In Sustainable Agriculture Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Bennamann , a British-based clean energy company and its partner New Holland Agriculture (a brand of CNH Industrial ) was recently visited at the John Lewis Partnership's Leckford Estate by Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) minister Lord Richard Benyon. At the visit, they highlighted how clean energy technology developed in Britain is capturing methane produced by the partnership's own cattle – and turning it into tractor fuel.

The capturing of methane has over 80 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years of its lifetime, making it essential to keep at lower levels. Farming has long been a perpetrator of the diffusion of methane, making the high-tech innovation developed by Bennamann and CNH revolutionary as it recycles this harmful chemical for further sustainable use.

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) announced its intention in 2019 to reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest, showcasing the business' strong commitment to reducing the impact of its farming operations as part of this.

“The fuel can also be converted into electricity for powering their farms, charging electric vehicles and or powering dairy equipment. This partnership demonstrates bold leadership by one of the UK's most iconic retailers of how we can get to net zero, showcasing agriculture as the solution and not the problem,” David Rapkins, Business Director of New Holland UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics added“Not only are we looking to help farmers meet the 2027 deadline to cover lagoons, we are also finding a financial benefit by turning their waste into a commodity.”

This sits as part of CNH's wider move to regenerative farming and their ambition to make Leckford a center of excellence for regenerative farming practices to innovate, learn and share to help others adopt practices that help nature's recovery and mitigate the impacts of climate change.