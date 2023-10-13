USNS Brunswick Arrives In Colombo On A Formal Visit

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

United States Naval Ship (USNS) Brunswick arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit.

The 103m – long Spearhead-Class Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel is manned by a crew of 24 and is commanded by Captain Andrew H Peretti.

During their stay in Colombo, the crew of the ship is expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country.

USNS Brunswick is scheduled to depart the island on 15th October.

USNS Brunswick is the sixth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport, currently in service with the United States Navy's Military Sealift Command.

It is the fourth ship in naval service named after Brunswick, Georgia.

Brunswick is one of three expeditionary fast transport ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to continue its mission of providing rapid intra-theater transport of troops and military equipment.

Like other EPFs of its class, the Brunswick is capable of carrying up to 600 short tons of equipment for distances of 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots (nautical miles per hour).