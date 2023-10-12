Doha To Host INSARAG Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, QATAR: Doha will host the UN International Search And Rescue Advisory Group (ISARAG) conference from Oct. 17 to 19, with participation from 90 countries, under the theme "Global Forum on the INSARAG After-Action Review of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) response to the Türkiye and Syria Earthquakes".



The event, organized by the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), comes within the INSARAG's agenda to learn about the experiences drawn from the events and disasters that struck several countries around the world and the resulting human and material losses, which necessitates the need to provide a summary of the aftermath of the disaster, especially the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.



In this context, the conference will also discuss the main features of the search and rescue response in urban areas, the basic analysis of the response and draft recommendations and lessons learned, many future plans and applications in detail in terms of ensuring standards and quality, the rapid response mechanism for complex emergency situations, access challenges, among other issues.



The State of Qatar's hosting of the event comes in recognition of the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group's important role and its efforts to rapidly respond to many disasters worldwide. In 2022, the State of Qatar was named the Regional Chair of search and rescue teams from Africa, Europe and the Middle East for the year 2023.



INSRAG relies in its activities on the UNGA resolution on "Strengthening the Effectiveness and Coordination of International USAR Assistance", issued on Dec. 16, 2002. It has been entrusted with many tasks, the most important of which are preparedness and response to disasters, thus saving more lives and reducing negative consequences.



The group work during the earthquake disaster in Turkiye and Syria witnessed the practical application of these tasks in accordance with internationally agreed-upon regulations and rules for the benefit of sustainable cooperation between national search and rescue teams in urban areas working in the international arena, especially amid global climate changes, which threaten disasters such as floods and earthquakes.