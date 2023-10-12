Türkiye Remembers Citizen Killed By Armenian Terror Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye on Thursday remembered its citizen killed by an Armenian
terror group in the Hague in 1979, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We remember with respect our martyr Ahmet Benler, son of late
Ambassador Ozdemir Benler, assassinated in the heinous attack by
the Armenian terrorist organizations ASALA and JCAG in The Hague on
12 October 1979," the Foreign Ministry said on X.
The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish
diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror
groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia)
and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).
Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish
diplomats and family members.
ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to
wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in
Beirut.
ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and
became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the
World Council of Churches.
The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the
Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted
Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would
damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."
