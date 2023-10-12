Female Lynx Sofia Killed By Poachers In Austria

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Sofia, a female, was found dead in Carinthia, southern Austria, having crossed the Italian border.

A forensic examination revealed the presence of projectile particles: Sofia had been poached, the Kora Foundation for Wildlife Management in canton Bern said on Wednesday, condemning the act.

The Austrian police are conducting the investigation and are not providing any details at present.

Sofia was captured at the beginning of March in the Delémont district and placed in a quarantine station. After a few weeks, she was transported to and released in Italy, as part of a“relocation” project, before migrating to Austria where she was killed. The loss of Sofia is significant, as she would have been essential for strengthening the population, Kora said.

The second Swiss lynx tracked as part of the project is still being monitored using a GPS collar, says the foundation.

