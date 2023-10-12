Marchenko, Gentiloni Discuss Ukraine's Budget Policy, European Integration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni.



The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties focused on Ukraine's budget policy for 2024 and the process of European integration.

“The European Union is one of our key partners in political and economic relations, and we are committed to expanding our cooperation. Even in the context of Russian armed aggression against our country, we continue to implement reforms and adapt our legislation to the European one,” Marchenko told.

The parties noted progress in Ukraine's cooperation with the European Union regarding customs and fiscal policy.

They also discussed the launch of the Ukraine Facility program, totaling EUR 50 billion. The funds will be directed to meet the needs of Ukraine's state budget and recovery.

A reminder that the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF opened in Morocco on October 9, 2023.

Photo: Ukrainian Finance Ministry