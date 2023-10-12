Ukraine anticipates natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities to surpass 16 billion cubic meters

(MENAFN) JSC Naftogaz in Ukraine anticipates that the natural gas reserves in the country's underground storage facilities are going to surpass 16 billion cubic meters prior to the onset of winter.



This was conveyed by Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov in an interview with a Ukrainian news agency.



"Today there are already 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas. And before the winter, we expect to cross the mark of 16 billion cubic meters," Chernyshov stated.



He pointed out that this year, Ukraine's natural gas production has surged by 7 percent in comparison to the last year.



In addition, there has been a notable increase in the injection of gas into Ukrainian storage facilities by non-resident entities, with foreign companies having already accumulated approximately 2 billion cubic meters of gas.



"Storage service is our business, which we provide to international customers, European traders. And it's very good that it exists," Chernyshov also mentioned.

