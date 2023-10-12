(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Preserving Heritage: How Roman Ziemian Restored Stradivarius to Poland



embarked on a transformative odyssey that would see him leave his homeland to pursue a diverse array of dreams, from music to motorsports and a deep-rooted love for children. In the years that followed, he traversed the European landscape, collaborating with renowned German corporations and leading European companies, gaining invaluable experience in managing diverse teams across borders.



Yet, it was his unwavering dedication to motorsport that saw him rise to prominence, racing and triumphing in F1 and GT cars on numerous European tracks. In 2018, he established the Racing and F1 Cooperation motorsport team, participating in prestigious events like the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and the GT4 European Series.

Beyond the racetrack, Roman Ziemian assumed the role of a patron of Polish culture and native artists, embodying the spirit of a noble patriot and esteemed citizen of Poland.



The Stradivarius Homecoming: A Grand Musical Celebration

In Roman Ziemian's hands, history takes a captivating turn. Acquiring Antonio Stradivari's 1685 violin marked a pivotal moment in restoring Poland's musical heritage. With virtuoso Janusz Wawrowski, the Stradivarius found its voice once more, gracing prestigious global stages. Roman didn't stop at the purchase; he made the violin accessible for public viewing at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, even donating a protective case. Collaborating with the Zygmunt Noskowski Foundation, he orchestrated a naming ceremony, christening the instrument 'Polonia' to honor Poland's centennial of independence.



This celebration gathered distinguished guests from various fields, reflecting the Stradivarius's significance as a symbol of Polish cultural resurgence. Roman Ziemian's legacy, alongside the Stradivarius's enchanting notes, resonates in Poland and beyond. The 'PHOENIX' album, featuring the Stradivarius, received critical acclaim, celebrated by media outlets like The Times, Pizzicato, and Classic. Articles in renowned publications and anticipation for upcoming recordings on Stradivarius Polonia solidify Roman's commitment to preserving heritage and nurturing Poland's cultural spirit.