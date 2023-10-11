Intermarche Team Drops Two Riders From Chinese Race For Mocking Gesture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The Intermarche cycling team on Wednesday withdrew two riders from the Tour of Guangxi in China after one posted a picture of the other imitating slant eyes on social media.

Belgian rider Gerben Thijssen posted a picture of Estonian Madis Mihkels making the gesture on an Instagram account that has since been deleted.

Initially, the Belgian team only dropped 20-year-old Mihkels.

After an outcry on social media, Intermarche announced that the 25-year-old Thijssen had also been omitted from the six-day race that starts on Thursday in the port city of Beihai.

"We sincerely regret the behaviour of our riders Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen and the images shown on social media," the team said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday, datelined Beihai.

"We would like to apologise to the Chinese people and fans and the parties involved in the organisation of the Tour of Guangxi for the image of our sport.

"We withdraw Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen from the race and take the necessary disciplinary steps to close the incident."

The team said it had 15 nationalities in its "project" and "fight daily against racism".