Abu Dhabi Police Commander-In-Chief Opens 2Nd EFQM Middle East Summit

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) – Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, opened today the 2nd Edition of the EFQM Middle East Summit under the theme "Shaping the Future through Excellence, Agility, & Sustainable Transformation."

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei stated that Abu Dhabi Police's strategy and vision seek to harness resources and capabilities, implement the highest international standards, and employ qualified talent Resources and advanced technology to maintain security, safety and quality of life in order to become a model for readiness in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

He said the two-day event offers a unique opportunity for visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts to come together and explore new dimensions of success.

The Summit, he added, will feature luminaries and accomplished leaders from the public sector and business industry who will share their invaluable insights and strategies during captivating keynote speeches and engaging panel discussions.

Addressing the summit, Russell Longmuir, EFQM Chief Executive Officer, said Summit acts as a "convergence of minds," where excellence and innovation come together to shape the future.

Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, added "The EFQM Middle East Summit serves as a catalyst for transformation and fostering partnerships for sustainable growth and progress. Together, we aim to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future in the Middle East and beyond."

The Summit will feature inspirational keynote speakers, panel discussions and best practice presentations from across the Middle East region and beyond as they discuss the overriding theme of shaping the future through excellence, agility and

sustainable transformation. Panelists will talk about "Collaboration and Partnerships for Sustainable Transformation", "The Future Business Trends" and "The Benefits of adopting EFQM Model".

