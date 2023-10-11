KUNA Chief Joins Arab News Body-Organized Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- A pan-Arab news body held talks on Wednesday that brought together the chiefs of news agencies from across the wider region, including state-run Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem.

The talks, which looked into recent initiatives taken by news agencies in the region, in addition to a number of deals in the works, come ahead of the Federation of Arab News Agencies general assembly.

The talks were held at the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency. (end)

