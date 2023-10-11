KUNA Chief Joins Arab News Body-Organized Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- A pan-Arab news body held talks on Wednesday that brought together the chiefs of news agencies from across the wider region, including state-run Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem.
The talks, which looked into recent initiatives taken by news agencies in the region, in addition to a number of deals in the works, come ahead of the Federation of Arab News Agencies general assembly.
The talks were held at the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency. (end)
kns
MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107226082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.