UAE job market enjoys strong recovery

(MENAFN) At the start of a new year, many employees ponder two significant questions: What will my earnings be for the year ahead, and is a salary increase on the horizon? The current year is no exception to this annual contemplation, especially as the job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains robust, driven by heightened market confidence, an influx of foreign direct investment, and a noticeable uptick in companies actively expanding their recruitment efforts to secure top-tier talent, according to experts in the field of recruitment.



“On a broader level, the UAE’s jobs market has enjoyed its strongest year in a decade, with higher-than-anticipated demand across the public and private sectors,” As stated in Cooper Fitch's 2023 UAE salary guide, Trefor Murphy, the company's founder and chief executive, expresses the following viewpoint.



“This activity has been fuelled in no small part by the healthy position in which the nation’s government finds itself, as well as its success in incentivising local and international funding for large projects.”



The job market in the UAE has experienced a robust resurgence following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This revival has been propelled by the government's implementation of fiscal and monetary initiatives.



The UAE, which ranks as the Arab world's second-largest economy, has taken substantial steps to enhance its business landscape. These efforts include economic, legal, and social reforms aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, enticing skilled professionals through new visa programs, and offering incentives to companies to establish or enlarge their operations.

