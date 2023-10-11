The Literacy Lab Expands Its Senior Leadership Team With Appointment Of Two C-Suite Executives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New appointments create an exceptionally diverse leadership team to lead The Literacy Lab through next stage of growth and evolution

- Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy LabWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Literacy Lab , a national non-profit organization that provides children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to strengthen the company's leadership team: Deirdre Bagley as Chief Operating Officer and Caché Owens as Chief External Relations Officer.“I am thrilled to welcome Deirdre and Caché to our Stewardship Team and am confident that their combined talent, experience, and leadership will help us reach our goals in fiscal year twenty-four and beyond,” said Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab.“As we look to the future, I have no doubt that Deirdre and Caché's ability to think strategically while leading with a people-first mindset will help move The Literacy Lab's mission forward.”Reporting directly to Jenkins, Bagley and Owens will also be part of a unique leadership team that is predominantly BIPOC (Black, Indigenius, People of Color). Bagley and Owens will join Katya Forbes, Strategic Initiatives Manager, Mia Harding, Chief Impact Officer, Sarah Reape, Chief Regional Officer, and Henriette Recny, Chief People, Organizational Strategy, and Equity Officer, to round out this remarkable group.“Good leaders are those who have a service orientation toward the work and toward the people who make up all of the organization's stakeholder groups ,” added Jenkins.“Deirdre and Caché not only bring a forward-thinking mindset to their respective positions at The Literacy Lab, they are also helping change the look, feel and narratives around executive leadership.”Prior to joining The Literacy Lab, Bagley served as President of Lutheran Volunteer Corps, a national non-profit organization that places recent college graduates in service positions at social justice organizations. Bagley also served as the Executive Director at Mentors, Inc., an organization committed to increasing graduation rates and success of students enrolled in Washington, DC public and charter high schools; and in chief operating roles at the University of Maryland and YWCA.“The last few years in a changing world compel us to write a new narrative around who we can be as literate beings, and how we facilitate child literacy as a springboard for life trajectories,” said Bagley.“Helping evolve the vision of literacy as liberation into everyday operational practice, with an organization that embraces the liberation imperative for the children and communities we serve, is a tremendous privilege for me.”Owens comes to The Literacy Lab with prior experience in storytelling, fund development, and community engagement. Owens' previous roles include Senior Marketing and Communications Director at the Center for Learner Equity in New York City, Director at the Beauregard Center for Equity, Justice and Freedom at the University of New Hampshire, and Director of North Carolina's Parent Training and Information Center."With Heather's leadership, The Literacy Lab is entering a transformative period,” said Owens.“The team is full of dynamic and creative thinkers dedicated to students. I am thrilled to join the organization during this pivotal time. I look forward to helping raise awareness of the organization's important work."For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit .About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

Lernard Freeman

The Literacy Lab

+1 908-271-8554

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram