Cleverget Pushed V13.0.0.0 For Mac Update: Unlocking 4 Downloaders And Italian UI Language For Customers

CleverGet , as a powerful video-downloading service provider bringing the best experience for all users on downloading streaming videos, has pushed V13.0.0.0 for Mac update shortly after this new version for Wins was released. There are 35 modules related to different region's streaming platforms on CleverGet All-In-One 13, like Netflix Downloader, NHK+ Downloader, Pluto Downloader, etc. This time, the newly added downloaders also support downloading videos from specific websites as below introduced. All the downloaded videos can be viewed on most players without limitations.

- TVING Downloader : This downloader supports downloading videos from tving, which is a Korean streaming service to stream dramas, entertainment shows, movies, exclusives and Paramount+ originals. It's easy to download entire episodes of popular TV programs with up to 1080P resolution from this site via CleverGet.

- Watcha Downloader : This is another new module to download movies, TV shows, documentaries and animation in Korean from watcha. These videos can be output as MP4 and MKV files, and no image/audio quality loss in downloading WATCHA videos.

- ARTE Downloader : It allows users to download videos from arte, which is widely available in Europe to offer films, documentaries, series, concerts and magazine shows for free. The best point of this new module is that it can remove ads from ARTE videos when downloading them. Watching videos without annoying ads is no doubt a wonderful moment for all fans.

- RaiPlay Downloader : When people are free to log in, register, and watch popular Italian shows on raiplay, this newly added downloader is helpful to detect desired TV series episodes/seasons and list all available audio tracks and subtitles for downloading. Full metadata info of video for the media server will be reserved for use.

With other known issues fixed, one of the most important updates is that CleverGet has offered an Italian program UI language for choice, therefore, Italian-speaking users can use this software without operating confusion.

What's more, CleverGet offers everyone opportunities to get a CleverGet registration code for free. People are welcome to take part in this special campaign Review CleverGet & Get Free Code at the bottom of CleverGet's official site (“Get Code Free”). As long as participants have excellent performance, CleverGet is glad to present an extra prize for them, which is up to a lifetime license for the CleverGet All-In-One package. Plus, autumn sales are still going on and the discount is up to 92%. For more details, please view its official site.

