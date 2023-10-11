Movie industry gets ready for epic Swiftie strike

(MENAFN) Greg Marcus, a seasoned veteran of the movie industry, has found himself in a rather unexpected role as he encourages moviegoers to engage with their phones during a film and even create friendship bracelets in anticipation of an opening weekend. In his capacity as the Chief Executive and Chairman of the Marcus Corporation, a theater chain based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marcus is participating in a promotional campaign for his company that entails stringing beads together while humming to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."



The reason behind this unusual turn of events lies in the upcoming release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." This concert film, pieced together from various Swift performances at Southern California's SoFi Stadium, is generating an unprecedented level of anticipation within the movie theater industry. It's expected to make an impressive debut, potentially raking in USD100 million or more. Remarkably, advance ticket sales for this event have already exceeded USD100 million globally.



The film's release is set to usher in a wave of passionate Swifties, as the experience will be nothing short of a celebration. Movie theaters are gearing up for this extraordinary influx, with an emphasis on creating an atmosphere where dancing and shared enthusiasm for Taylor Swift's music are actively encouraged. As the film industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing viewer preferences, the release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is a striking example of how concert films and live event screenings are capturing the imagination of audiences and contributing to the vitality of movie theaters.

