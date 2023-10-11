War Update: 108 Combat Engagements On Battlefield In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 108 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders took place in different directions of the front.

This is stated in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out offensive operations in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, 108 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian Federation struck civilian houses in Velykyi Burluk settlement in Kharkiv region with S-300 missile. In addition, the occupiers attacked the southern regions of our country with Shahed-136/131 UAVs, most of which were destroyed by the air defense forces. In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes, 76 airstrikes, 83 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians, in particular children, were killed and injured. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on Bleshnia, Chernihiv region; Bachivsk and Popivka, Sumy region; Basove, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry, Novoliubivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Novomykhaylivka, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 30 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements in Kharkiv region.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiyivka and Dibrova in Luhansk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and had success in the areas east of Klishchiyivka and east of Andriyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the enemy with forces of up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified offensive actions in the areas of Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomayske in Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of lines and positions.

In Maryinka direction, the defense forces successfully repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near Zolota Nyva and Volodyne, Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian defenders hold back the enemy in the areas of Inzhenerne and Verbove settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction, improved the tactical position in the area west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Our soldiers inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces conduct a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 11 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and nine more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter and seven reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level. Missile units hit an enemy command post, an ammunition depot, three personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, seven artillery systems and an EW station," the report reads.