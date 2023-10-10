Attack On Velykyi Burluk: Policeman Injured, Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A policeman is among those injured in the attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. Houses were damaged.

"The center of the settlement was hit. The occupiers again targeted exclusively civilian objects: shops, residential buildings, administrative buildings and private cars. Two women, 35 and 39, were injured. A policeman received a concussion," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .

The strike occurred around 08:00. According to preliminary data, S-300 missile was fired. A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, three people were injured in the Russian strike on Velykyi Burluk.