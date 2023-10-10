Delegation From National Defence University Meets With Students

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the purpose of the military-patriotic upbringing of young
people, instilling a sense of devotion to statehood, the delegation
of the National Defense University met with students of the
Azerbaijan Technical University, Azernews reports.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence
of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The meeting, which was also attended by the teaching staff of
Azerbaijan Technical University, discussed the measures being taken
in Azerbaijan in various fields in the direction of upbringing the
younger generation in the spirit of commitment to national roots,
spiritual values, historical traditions, love for the Motherland,
and devotion to statehood.
It was noted that one of the important factors of victory in the
Patriotic War, as well as in other successful operations, is
effective work on instilling patriotic spirit in youth.
Cooperation in the field of science and education was also
discussed during the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, the students' questions were
answered.
