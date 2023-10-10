Introducing Patient Connect 360: A New Era Of Health & Wellness Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dallas, Texas – We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Patient Connect 360, a groundbreaking addition to the Health & Wellness Management landscape. With its innovative approach, cutting-edge products, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Patient Connect 360 is set to redefine the standards in Health & Wellness Management.



PC 360 represents a culmination of years of dedication, research, and creative ingenuity. It is not just a brand; it is a promise to our partners and the industry as a whole. We are excited to share the key highlights of this exciting venture:



Providers App: PC 360 brings a fresh perspective to Health & Wellness Management, introducing cutting-edge technology and revolutionary solutions that will transform wellness management and tracking your participants.



In-App Execution: Enable participants to seamlessly execute comprehensive wellness plans and packages within the app, promoting consistent engagement.



Notifications and Triggers: Easily engage participants through automated notifications and triggers, ensuring consistent communication and motivation.



Digital Coach Support: Enhance participant support with a digital coaching interface, offering round-the-clock guidance for their wellness inquiries.



Email/Chat Templates: Utilize customizable templates to maintain clear and efficient communication with participants.



Automation and Activities: Provide tailored activities and automation to loyal participants, amplifying their engagement and progress.



1-1 Digital Service: Offer direct, personalized support through the app, fostering a deeper connection and trust with participants.



Anirban Dutta & Sandeep Junaghare, Founders of Patient Connect 360, expressed their excitement about the launch: "We believe that PC 360 will revolutionize the landscape. Our team has poured their passion and expertise into this project, and we are confident that it will set new standards for quality, innovation, and sustainability."



Patient Connect 360 was released on 5 June 2023, and we invite everyone to join us. Be part of the Patient Connect 360 journey by following us on social media (FB: @patientconnectwellness, IG: @patientconnect360) and visiting our website at



For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: +1 817-403-5214



About CompuMatrice: CompuMatrice is a Health & Wellness Management industry, company renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a history of 12 years in the industry, we have consistently delivered high-quality products and services to our customers.



