Three Civilians Injured In Enemy Missile Attack On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reporte this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"This morning, the enemy launched a missile attack, likely using an S-300 system, on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district. Three civilians were injured," the report says.
Two 45-year-old women and a 34-year-old man received injuries.
Doctors are now providing them with the necessary assistance. Emergency services are working at the scene.
As reported, Velykyi Burluk was under the control of the occupiers from the full-scale invasion until the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the autumn of 2022.
