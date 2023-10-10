Iran claims it didn’t assist Hamas plan on attacking Israel

(MENAFN) Tehran has disagreed with claims that says it assisted Palestinian armies to plot the abrupt assault on Israel that started on Saturday`s early hours.



“The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” Iran’s task to the United Nations stated in a declaration to the press. “We are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”



On Sunday, the newspaper quoted many sources, together with unidentified associates of the Hamas as well as Hezbollah army teams, as stating that captains from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had assisted to plot the assault on Israel since August. It also “gave the green light” for the procedure at a gathering in Beirut, Lebanon the previous Monday.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107218733