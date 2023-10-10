Qatar-Based Paddlers Win Overall Title At Eurocup Regatta In Cyprus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar dominated the 2nd EuroCup & International Regatta 2023, which was held on October 7-8 in Limassol, Cyprus.

In a remarkable display of speed, precision and teamwork, the 27 members of the race crew bested over 20 teams from 18 different countries, finishing strong with the following awards:

2 Golds: Mix Category 200m; Mix Category 500m

3 Silvers: Open Category - 200m small boat; 500m standard boat; Women small boat

1 Bronze- Open Category - 500m standard boat

As the tournament's overall champion, the seasoned paddlers delivered on what was hoped for and expected after months of rigorous training. "Expectations and pressure directed towards Masterpiece DBTQ were high because we are representing the whole Dragonboat community in Qatar," Angie Serrano, one of the team managers told The Peninsula.



Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team members pose for a group photo.

"All the early mornings and late night continuous trainings for three months definitely paid off. The efforts and sacrifices of each members have been compensated well enough with all the wins we got at the end of the event. We are happy to bring the trophy and all the medal to our host country, Qatar."

The Cyprus award is the team's biggest triumph in an international event, after a bronze medal in the 'Women's 200m small boat' category in the Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival in 2019.

Besides winning the overall title, Masterpiece DBTQ was also honoured with a special award for 'Most Organized and Best Performing Overseas Participants'.

Expressing her gratitude, Analyn Ty, another team manager, said: "We would like to thank the support of the rest of the Masterpiece Dragonboat Team for sticking and standing by our side, the Cyprus Crew, from the beginning until end of our trainings. Their dedication to the team inspired us to do our best and kept us motivated to win."

"Masterpiece DBTQ also thank the Dragon Boat Alliance Qatar and other local teams for all their well wishes as we travel to Cyrpus. And of course, to all our sponsors, families and friends in and out Doha," added Ty.

Masterpiece DBTQ's goal right now is to make the crew even stronger and better as they prepare for the upcoming local races in Qatar. The team also plans to join the tournament in T'blisi, Georgia.

Founded in 2016, the Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar is a non-profit local sports team recognized by the Dragon Boat Alliance Qatar. The team is made up of athletes and paddlers from different cultural backgrounds and nationalities, with a substantial number of Filipino expatriates contributing to the team's strength and diversity.