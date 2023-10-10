Russia's 'Flying Chernobyl' Missile Heralds New Nuke Arms Race

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Russia has just tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, officially known as Burvestnik and referred to in reports as“Flying Chernobyl”, a doomsday superweapon spurred by Moscow's concern of losing nuclear parity vis-a-vis the US and whose launch potentially heralds the start of a new nuclear arms race.

This month, The Warzone reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. At the event, he also claimed that Russia is close to fielding its newest nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), known as the RS-28 Sarmat, adding to speculation of a new arms race.

The Warzone report says that Burevestnik, first unveiled by Putin in March 2018, has since been tested at several sites, including Pankovo in the Arctic Ocean. Russia's Ministry of Defense has said the Burevestnik is a nuclear-armed, nuclear-powered strategic missile with unlimited range, with a nuclear thermal rocket or ramjet engine as its primary propulsion method.

The Warzone notes that safety concerns surrounding the missile include its release of radioactive material and the fate of its nuclear power source after detonation, hence the“Flying Chernobyl” moniker.

In August 2019, Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy agency confirmed a radioactivity release that killed five weapons scientists at the State Central Navy Testing Range at Nyonoksa in northern Russia that was later linked to an accident involving the test of an“isotope power source for a liquid-fuelled rocket engine.”

Nonproliferation expert Jeffrey Lewis and Federation of American Scientists fellow Ankit Panda suspected the incident resulted from a test of the Burevestnik, though others have contested that assessment.

Putin has recently suggested that Russia, the US and China may soon resume live nuclear weapon testing and has rejected adopting a new official nuclear weapon doctrine with a lower threshold for potential employment. Despite that, the Warzone says that the Burevestnik program's progress and the missile's eventual deployment remain uncertain.

In an April 2020 article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Science Policy and Governance , Leah Walker asserts that the Burevestnik's development was spurred on by Russian fears of US missile defense dating back to the Soviet Union and former US president Ronald Reagan's embrace of the Strategic Defense Initiative.