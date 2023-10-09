Turkish legislator clarifies only path to stop Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) Continuous viciousness amid Israelis as well as Palestinians is going to be promised in the Middle East unless a two-district resolution is consented that assurances a free as well as self-governed State of Palestine, Dr Numan Kurtulmus, the recently-elected representative of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, stated on Sunday.



“This turmoil in the Middle East will not end until the State of Palestine becomes completely independent,” Kurtulmus stated in an address in Istanbul, also noting that any such district must be “well-established with its institutions and organizations.”



He stated “it is now obvious that there is no other way than this two-state solution.”

Kurtulmus also asked for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 to be followed to; in November 1967 it asked for Israeli retreatment from territories it had taken over in the Arab-Israeli War of 1967 in return for domestic peace.



