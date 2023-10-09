Kazakhstan To Host Meeting Of Tourism Ministers Of OTS Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. The 8th meeting
of the Ministers of Tourism of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) is planned to be held in the Kazakh city of Turkestan, said
the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov,
Trend reports.
As he noted, at the meeting, issues of increasing direct flights
between large cities of member states and observers of the OTS,
increasing the tourism potential of "Zhibek Zholy" (a village in
the Turkestan region), as well as the development of the tourism
industry will be discussed.
"At the same time, within the framework of the event, the
International Tourism Forum "Turkestan – the tourist capital of the
Turkic world" will be organized," he added.
OTS is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent
independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Northern Cyprus and Turkmenistan
are observer states to the organization.
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107211953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.