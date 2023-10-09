Kazakhstan To Host Meeting Of Tourism Ministers Of OTS Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. The 8th meeting of the Ministers of Tourism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is planned to be held in the Kazakh city of Turkestan, said the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

As he noted, at the meeting, issues of increasing direct flights between large cities of member states and observers of the OTS, increasing the tourism potential of "Zhibek Zholy" (a village in the Turkestan region), as well as the development of the tourism industry will be discussed.

"At the same time, within the framework of the event, the International Tourism Forum "Turkestan – the tourist capital of the Turkic world" will be organized," he added.

OTS is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Northern Cyprus and Turkmenistan are observer states to the organization.